Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Alaska, according to state data reported on Wednesday.
This brings the statewide case count to 505 cases, 373 of which have recovered. There are no new cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which has now gone since May 9 without confirmation of a new COVID-19 patient.
Of the new cases, five are reported in Anchorage, four in Homer, three in Wasilla, two in Eagle River, and one each in Soldotna, Palmer, Big Lake and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
Four people are hospitalized for with COVID-19 in Interior Alaska
This story will be updated.