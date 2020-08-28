Alaska's resident COVID-19 case count surpassed a cumulative total of 5,000 Friday as state health officials reported 121 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, 118 of which are state residents who tested positive.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents made up 17 of the newly reported resident cases –– 16 from Fairbanks and one from North Pole. Two additional nonresidents have also tested positive in the Fairbanks area.
The state health department reports that three Fairbanks Pioneers' Home staff members have tested positive in the month of August, two on Aug. 15 and one on Aug 20. One has been cleared by health workers to return to work and two remain isolated at home.
The Fairbanks Pioneers' Home has only had one resident test positive to date. The individual was confirmed to have the disease earlier this summer. The resident was from the same facility wing as the two most recent staff members to test positive, and the resident remains isolated for safety. Testing and monitoring of residents and staff members continues at the facility.
According to state health officials, no facility residents are exhibiting symptoms.
Anchorage residents made up 73 of the new resident cases, and the remaining were spread among Bethel, Juneau, Wasilla, Eagle River, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Nome Census Area, Utqiagvik, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Cordova, Ketchikan, Nome, Sitka, the combined Yakutat borough and Hoonah-Angoon census areas and one in a location under investigation.
The third nonresident case was an individual in the municipality of Anchorage. This brings the total number of nonresident cases confirmed in the state of Alaska to 831.
Remaining consistent with recent weeks, the largest age grouping of confirmed cases is among individuals ages 20 to 29. The next largest age grouping is ages 30 to 39.
While the Friday daily case count was higher than previous daily reports recently, no new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.
Currently there are 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and an additional two hospital patients statewide who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 339,538 tests have been performed statewide to date.
