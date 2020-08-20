Fourteen more Fairbanks residents and one additional resident from North Pole have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Fairbanks North Star Borough cumulative case total to 517, about 72% of which have been deemed “active cases” by state health officials.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has reported 70 new cases among residents in the last seven days. A total of 568 tests have been performed in the borough in the last seven days, according to state health department data.
Anchorage residents made up 37 of the remaining 61 newly confirmed resident cases reported from across the state Wednesday. The rest were scattered among Wasilla, the Bethel Census Area, Kenai, the Northwest Arctic Borough, Utqiagvik, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Dillingham, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Willow and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
About 69% of the state’s total 4,438 resident cases remain active, according to state health officials.
Three more nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 — one is a mining industry worker in Juneau and two are currently unknown individuals in Tok. These new cases bring the state’s nonresident case total to 809, about 77% of which are categorized as active cases.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday with the most recent fatality linked to COVID-19 listed as an Anchorage man in his 80s with underlying health conditions whose death was announced Tuesday.
Five more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized bringing the cumulative state total to 184. Currently there are 45 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide with an additional 11 hospital patients who are under investigation and await test results.
Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than borough, municipality or city. Only two of the state’s 45 confirmed COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the Interior, along with one of the patients under investigation.
A total of 310,849 tests have been conducted statewide to — 10,875 of which were conducted over the last week.
