Alaska recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with three of those in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to a Sunday update from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
No new deaths were reported.
Anchorage recorded six new cases, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough recorded four new cases, and Juneau and Ketchikan each recorded one new case.
Fairbanks now has 79 of the state’s 272 cases. Of the Fairbanks cases, 14 patients are listed as having recovered as of Sunday.
Eight Alaskans have died from COVID-19. Two of those deaths were of Fairbanks residents. Two were of Alaskans who died in the Lower 48.
