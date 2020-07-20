Today's state health department COVID-19 case report shows 141 new cases of the disease, with 75 residents and 66 nonresidents testing positive in the 24 hours leading up to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Seven Fairbanks North Star Borough residents are among those who tested positive. No nonresidents in the Fairbanks borough were included in today's report.
Among the other 68 residents to have tested positive are 52 Anchorage area residents, seven Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents, six residents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one each from the city and borough of Juneau, Denali Borough and the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs.
All but two of the 66 nonresidents cases reported today are seafood industry workers –– 41 in the Aleutians West Census Area, 21 in the city and borough of Juneau and one each in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Kenai Peninsula Borough, according to data provided by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The two nonresidents who are not seafood workers are visitors in the Anchorage municipality and Valdez-Cordova Census Area whose reason for being in the state remains unknown.
It remains unclear how many of the nonresident cases remain active. However, more than 62% of the state's resident cases are active, according to state data.
Currently there are 211 active cases of the disease in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, just under 67% of the borough's total 316 cases to have been reported since the first cases of the virus were reported in mid-March.
There has been one new hospitalization, bringing the cumulative total number of Alaskans to be hospitalized for the disease to 100. No new deaths were reported today.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.