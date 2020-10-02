Updated 6:02 p.m.: The Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded 32 new resident cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the state Department of Health and Social Services announced in its daily report Friday.
Of those 32 cases, 29 were of Fairbanks residents and three were of North Pole residents, bringing the borough's total case count since the pandemic began to 1,193.
Friday's report also noted that three staff members at Fairbanks Youth Facility and one youth at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
"The youth who tested positive for COVID-19 is not experiencing symptoms and is being isolated from other youth and staff," the state's update reads. "All other youth in the facility were tested and received negative results. Close contacts to the staff positive cases have been tested with no additional positives.
"An additional FYF staff member is quarantining at home," the update reads. "All newly admitted residents to FYF are tested upon admission, placed on quarantine for 14 days and given another test prior to the end of their time in quarantine. Visitation is suspended at the facility."
The Denali Borough reported Friday that one resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health officials are performing contact tracing.
“With the increase in positive cases statewide, contact tracing efforts may be slower than usual,” according to a news release from the Denali Borough.
This newest positive case comes on the heels of three residents testing positive a few days ago. The risk of community transmission remains high. Community transmission happens when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and contact tracers determine the exposure cannot be linked to travel, close contact or any other known exposure.
Statewide, the health department reported 130 resident cases, with 56 of those in Anchorage. The rest were in Utqiaġvik, Eagle River, Wasilla, Kotzebue, Nome Census Area, North Pole, Bethel Census Area, Juneau, Kenai, Kodiak, Nikiski, Northwest Arctic Borough, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Bethel, Chugiak, Craig, Denali Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Palmer, Petersburg, and Sterling.
The state also reported two new cases among nonresidents.
As of Friday's report, which covers the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the state has recorded 8,074 resident cases and 966 nonresident cases.
Fifty-seven Alaskans have died of the disease or of complications from it.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high, according to the state's Friday report.
"Overall, new cases in Alaska are increasing, continuing a steady rise over the last six weeks," the state reported in its weekly analysis, released Thursday. "The daily state case rate, as of Sept. 26, is 11.7 cases per 100,000 people averaged over the last 14 days, so the state alert level continues to be high. This is up from 10.2 last week and 8.7 the week before.
The weekly analysis also said the case-doubling rate had worsened.
"An updated model epidemic curve predicts Alaska’s cases will continue to rise over the next week," the analysis reads. "One week ago, cases were now expected to double every 190 days, with a daily projected growth rate of 0.37%. This projection has worsened, with cases now expected to double around every 105 days, with a daily projected growth rate of 0.66%."
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor. Columnist/Community Editor Kris Capps contributed to this report.