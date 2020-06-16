State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska today, 12 of residents of five communities and one of a nonresident.
The 12 new resident cases consist of six residents of Anchorage, four residents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one resident of the Mat-Su Borough and one resident of the Bethel Census Area.
No additional information is known about the single nonresident case reported.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.