Alaska has recorded 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents in the past week, including 12 cases announced Sunday morning.
The state has also, since a June 15 update from the state Department of Health and Social Services, recorded 30 cases among nonresidents. That total includes two announced Sunday.
Of the 743 Alaska resident cases, 12.6% have been confirmed in the past week. Of the 106 nonresident cases, 28% have been confirmed in that same period.
Sunday’s update included three additional cases of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, bringing the borough’s total to 117. Two of the cases are of North Pole residents, and one is of a Fairbanks resident.
The borough has recorded 21 cases in the past five days, accounting for 18% of its total since the first case appeared in the borough in early March.
The borough has had five nonresident cases, but no new ones were reported Sunday.
Alaska is one of several states experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases following the easing of restrictions as government leaders seek to reinvigorate economic activity.
