State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in state residents this morning, four of which were found in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
It remains unknown if the four new Fairbanks cases are related to the six confirmed cases on Fort Wainwright reported yesterday.
The other eight cases are made up of: two in the Anchorage Municipality, three in the Mat-Su Borough, and one each in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Juneau City and Borough.
These new cases bring the cumulative state resident case total to 708.
Just under 35% of the state's total cases remain active still.
Additionally, according to preliminary state data, there are seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nonresidents who have tested positive in the state of Alaska. It remains unknown at this time whether these cases are visitors or out-of-state workers.
Three of the five total nonresident cases reported Wednesday were workers at the Pogo gold mine about 87 miles southeast of Fairbanks, according to owner company Northern Star Resources spokeswoman Wendie MacNaughton.
The nonresident cases at Pogo were not travel related and the mine has now begun an incentives program to keep nonresident workers in state during their time off, a Wednesday release from the mine noted. Additionally, one other Pogo worker who is a state resident has also tested positive for the disease. It remains unclear when this case was tallied by the state.
The new nonresident cases reported today bring the state total to 89.
One new hospitalization was reported this morning, bringing the cumulative total of state residents hospitalized due to the disease to 56.
Currently there are 18 people currently hospitalized either with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who are under investigation and await test results.
