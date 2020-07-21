Updated 6:20 p.m.: The state announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in 92 state residents and 19 nonresidents.
Additionally, five more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized, bringing the cumulative hospitalization total to 105 from Monday's 100.
Five Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were included in Tuesday's tally. This brings the borough total to 321 cases, about 67% of which are deemed active by state health officials.
Among the other 87 resident cases reported Tuesday are 64 residents from the municipality of Anchorage, five from Wasilla, three from Soldotna, two from Homer and one each from Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Sutton, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, the Aleutians East Borough, the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, the Bethel Census Area and the North Slope Borough.
This brings the state's cumulative case total to 2,041, about 63% of which are deemed active cases.
Six of the 19 nonresident cases announced Tuesday are seafood industry workers in Juneau. Another seafood industry worker in the Kodiak Island Borough also tested positive.
The other nonresident cases include three nonresidents who tested positive in the municipality of Anchorage, one a tourism industry worker, one a tourist and one nonresident whose reason for being in the state remains unknown.
Another nonresident tourism industry worker tested positive in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, one visitor tested positive in Wasilla and one unknown industry worker tested positive in Soldotna.
Four nonresident cases are individuals whose location and work industry are unknown.
The last two nonresident cases reported Tuesday were cases confirmed before July 20 that have been added to the nonresident case tally, bringing the total to 484.
In response to a recent outbreak at a local seafood plant, the Juneau City and Borough Assembly unanimously approved a citywide mandate requiring the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings when in indoor public spaces.
Juneau is one of a small number of Alaska communities with a mask requirement. Anchorage made the first move last month, and Seward followed soon after an outbreak connected to a series of local bars. Cordova, Dillingham, Kotzebue, Unalaska and Valdez also require the wearing of a mask for indoor public spaces.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said on multiple occasions that he opposes the idea of a statewide public mask mandate, choosing to leave the decision up to local governments.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink has cited medical evidence showing the use of cloth face coverings largely diminishes the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged Alaskans to don masks when unable to keep 6 feet of distance between others outside of their immediate households.
Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and North Pole Mayor Mike Welch signed a joint proclamation earlier this month urging area residents to wear masks when in public spaces and around others.
The outbreak at the seafood processor in Juneau is reportedly unrelated to the seafood vessel that had a total of 85 of its 119 crew members test positive upon arrival to Alaska.
Crew members of the American Triumph, an America Seafoods processing trawler, were tested for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms of the disease. Infected crew members will quarantine in Anchorage. However, due to the difficulty in docking in Anchorage, the vessel will dock in Seward and crew members will be transported by ground transportation to Anchorage.
The remaining crew members who tested negative were immediately transported off the vessel and flown to Anchorage for isolation.
State health officials state that interaction with crew members and risk to local communities remains low as crew members will have been in isolation or on the vessel during time the ship was docked in Unalaska and the time that will be spent docked in Seward once the vessel arrives.
Alaska's head epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin emphasized that the breakout underlines risks of large gatherings in close quarters.
“This is Alaska’s largest discrete COVID-19 outbreak to date,” he said. “The exceptionally high attack rate among crewmembers underscores how efficiently this virus spreads in congregate settings.”
A total of 178,626 tests have been conducted statewide. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.3%.
