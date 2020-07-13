Just days after the city of Valdez issued a citywide mandate for all members of the public to wear masks, 11 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area late on Friday.
According to a news release from the Valdez COVID-19 Unified Command, all of the new nonresident cases are adults and employees of Silver Bay Seafoods. The cases were identified as part of routine employer screening.
“While the number of cases identified is concerning, the systems put in place to protect the company’s workforce and the Valdez community are working,” said Dr. John Cullen, physician at Valdez Medical Clinic, LLC, in a news release. “Early identification and isolation is the key to preventing further spread.”
While the contact investigation for these cases is ongoing, a preliminary investigation indicated that all 11 patients remained in quarantine with no contact with the community. The news release states that public health officials believe the risk to the community from these cases is low.
Prior to Friday, the city had reported a total of six cases, involving two residents and four nonresidents. Nine of the 11 new cases are asymptomatic, and two have mild symptoms.
The Valdez City Council on Tuesday approved a mandate ordering all people to wear masks in public places where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. The mask mandate came into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Local Public Health Mandate 003 applies to all people over age 5. The mandate includes an exemption for “those who cannot wear a face covering due to medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disability or those performing an activity which cannot be conducted safely while wearing a mask,” according to a news release.
Masks are not required when the only direct contact is between members of the same household or when employees are more than 6 feet away from customers. If a person declines to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition or disability, the mandate “does not require them to produce medical documentation verifying the stated condition or disability.”
“Brief removal of a face covering, such as necessary to eat, drink, or scratch an itch does not constitute a violation of this mandate,” the order states. “Additionally, violation of this mandate does not create grounds for residents to harass individuals who do not comply with it.”
Following a lengthy discussion, the council voted 5-2 to implement the mandate.
“With our first confirmed cases of the virus, we’ve reached a dangerous threshold where it is recommended we require, not request, preventative measures that will reduce the possibility of a surge that could create community transmission and overwhelm our local health care system,” the mandate states. “The first case of confirmed community transmission may require more drastic public health measures. Therefore, we must work proactively to avoid this threshold and keep our community healthy, our small businesses open, and our children headed back to school this fall.”
Examples of acceptable cloth coverings provided in the mandate, include “homemade mask, bandana, scarf, or handkerchief.” The mandate applies to most public spaces, including: grocery stores, restaurants, bars, public transportation, taxis and communal areas of offices where people from different households are present.
Residents of Valdez who need a cloth face covering can order one for free from local volunteers at this website: bit.ly/2Zu23kD.
Employers are responsible for ensuring that customer-facing employees have access to masks or cloth face coverings. The order states that employers “will not be subject to fines based on non-compliance by customers so long as there is a clearly posted sign at each public entrance informing customers that they are required to wear face coverings.”
“The Valdez medical community strongly recommends facial coverings as a way to decrease the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus,” said Dr. Angela Alfaro, physician consultant to the Valdez Unified Command, in the news release. “Masking is one small way we can work together as a community to prevent more extreme public health measures from being needed in the future. We recognize there are differing viewpoints on the mandate among our residents, but our hope is we can continue to show kindness and compassion and be good neighbors to each other.”
You can read the full mandate online, here: bit.ly/3gWlQQH. You can learn more about cloth face coverings at the CDC website here: bit.ly/2ArbDfO.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.