State health officials reported 11 more Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for COVID-19 — seven from Fairbanks, three from North Pole and one from elsewhere in the borough.
The new cases were among the 65 new resident cases of the disease reported by the state health department Wednesday.
Anchorage residents made up 34 of the new resident cases and Juneau residents made up 11. The rest were spread among Douglas, Soldotna, Bethel Census Area, Homer, Metlakatla, Nome Census Area and Utqiagvik.
Also Wednesday, the state reports that one nonresident oil industry worker in Prudhoe Bay has tested positive.
These numbers are based on data collected by the state between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Data is reported the next day after it is collected.
The new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,896 and nonresident case total to 894. At least one-third of the state's resident cases are confirmed to have recovered or are presumed to have recovered based on the amount of time that has passed since the date of infection. The data may lag due a shortage of contact tracers and a delay in recovery reporting to the state, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, according to the state's report. The new numbers bring the total number of Alaskans hospitalized due to the disease to 239. Currently there are 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and another three hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Hospital stays are listed by economic region rather than community, borough or municipality. Currently there are two confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior and one other hospital patient who is under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 391,937 tests have been performed statewide — 21,672 of which have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
