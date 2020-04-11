Alaska recorded 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported Saturday.
None of the new cases is from within the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to the state’s data report.
Nine of Saturday’s 11 new cases are out of Anchorage. One is from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one is listed as from Craig in Southeast Alaska.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 257 confirmed cases.
Of those, 76 are from within the Fairbanks borough: 60 in Fairbanks, 15 in North Pole and one listed as “other.”
One case has been recorded in the Interior outside the Fairbanks borough. That case is from Delta Junction.
Eight Alaskans have died as a result of the COVID-19 disease. Two of them died outside the state.
The state reported Saturday that 63 Alaskans have recovered from the illness.
State data shows that 1,752 residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been tested for COVID-19. That’s 1.83% of the borough population.
The tests were sent roughly half each to the state virology lab at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and to commercial labs.
South of Fairbanks, four residents of the Denali Borough have been tested. The borough has a population of 1,860.
On Friday, the Interior Alaska Unified Command, a multifaceted organization managing the local response to the pandemic, announced the launch of website offering information about donating, volunteering, making masks and receiving help during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fairbanks Area Citizen Corps is hosting the website at www.fairbanksacc.org.
“Fairbanks is an amazing community. Whenever there is a major crisis, emergency services are stretched to their limits and beyond,” said Lorna Illingworth, executive director of the citizen corps, in a prepared statement. “When this happens, whether it’s during a flood, wildfire, winter storm or this pandemic, people are willing to jump in and help in whatever way they can.
“Fairbanks Area Citizen Corps is here to help organize those volunteers and resources so the people on the front lines get the help they need, when they need it. Having volunteers take care of tasks like traffic control, security, running errands and managing donations enables first responders to focus on their very important job of saving lives.”
The Fairbanks Area Citizen Corps’ mission is to harness the energy of volunteers to strengthen communities.
“This website will provide people in vulnerable situations and the organizations assisting them with a way to connect with the resources of our golden heart community,” said Michael Sanders, city of Fairbanks housing and homeless coordinator, in a news release.
