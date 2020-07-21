The state confirmed 109 new cases of COVID-19 today in 92 state residents and 17 nonresidents.
Additionally, five more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized, bringing the cumulative hospitalization total to 105 from Monday's 100.
Five Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were included in today's tally. This brings the borough total to 321 cases, about 67% of which are deemed active by state health officials.
Among the other 87 resident cases reported today are 64 residents from the municipality of Anchorage, seven residents each from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one each from the city and borough of Juneau, the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, the Bethel Census Area, the city and borough of Sitka, Northwest Arctic Borough, North Slope Borough, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, the Aleutians East Borough and one unknown location.
This brings the state's cumulative case total to 2,041, about 63% of which are deemed active cases.
Seven of the 17 nonresident cases announced today are seafood industry workers in the city and borough of Juneau. Another seafood industry worker in the Kodiak Island Borough also tested positive.
The other nonresident cases include three nonresidents who tested positive in the municipality of Anchorage, one a tourism industry worker, one a tourist and one nonresident whose reason for being in the state remains unknown.
Another nonresident tourism industry worker tested positive in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area. A visitor tested positive in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
The last four nonresident cases are individuals whose location and reason for being in the state remain unclear.
In response to a recent outbreak at a local seafood plant, the Juneau City and Borough Assembly unanimously approved a citywide mandate requiring the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings when in indoor public spaces.
Juneau is one of a small number of Alaska communities with a mask requirement. Anchorage made the first move last month, and Seward followed soon after an outbreak connected to a series of local bars. Cordova, Dillingham, Kotzebue, Unalaska and Valdez also require the wearing of a mask for indoor public spaces.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said on multiple occasions that he opposes the idea of a statewide public mask mandate, choosing to leave the decision up to local governments.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink has cited medical evidence showing the use of cloth face coverings largely diminishes the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged Alaskans to don masks when unable to keep 6 feet of distance between others outside of their immediate households.
Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and North Pole Mayor Mike Welch signed a joint proclamation last week urging area residents to wear masks when in public spaces and around others.
Nationally front, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added Alaska to a growing list of 31 states included in a travel advisory requiring visitors to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Cuomo cited large spikes in cases per capita in each state when explaining his reasoning for the advisory list.
Specifically, the advisory applies to any state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
