The state of Alaska today reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents. Of those, 13 were in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
No additional deaths were reported.
The total number of resident cases since the outbreak began in the state in March stands at 2,990. Of those, 398 are associated with residents of the Fairbanks borough.
The state Department of Health and Social Services today also reported a total of 687 nonresident cases, up from 681 reported Thursday. The Fairbanks borough has been the site of 36 nonresident cases.
Data sometimes changes from the general morning report displayed on the department's data dashboard to the more-detailed written report provided in the afternoon.
The state reports Alaska resident cases by place of residence. These include Alaska residents diagnosed and isolated out of state. The state records nonresident cases by place of diagnosis.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
