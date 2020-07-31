Updated 5:10 p.m.: The state of Alaska on Friday reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents. Of those, 13 were in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
One new death was reported. The fatality was of an Anchorage man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Of the 13 cases in the Fairbanks borough, 11 are of Fairbanks residents and two are of North Pole residents.
Anchorage residents accounted for two-thirds of the new cases. The rest were spread among Wasilla, Palmer, Eagle River, the city of Kenai, Big Lake, Houston, Juneau, Unalaska, Valdez, the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon Census Areas.
The state also announced revisions to its data on Friday.
"Nine new resident cases from May and June were recently identified by an out-of-state medical facility and have been added to the dashboard today," a Friday afternoon news release reads. "Four duplicate resident cases have been removed and one resident case that was assigned to Alaska has been reassigned to another state in the National Center for Health Statistics' records and removed from the dashboard.
"The total number of deaths remains at 23 due to the resident case that was reassigned to another state," the news release notes.
The total number of resident cases, after the latest revisions, since the outbreak began in the state in March stands at 2,990. Of those, 398 are associated with residents of the Fairbanks borough.
The number of nonresident cases rose to 687, up from 681 reported Thursday. The Fairbanks borough has been the site of 36 nonresident cases; none of the six new nonresident cases was in the borough.
The state reports Alaska resident cases by place of residence. These include Alaska residents diagnosed and isolated out of state. The state records nonresident cases by place of diagnosis.
The new cases were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
