Alaska recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 98 of them among residents and two in nonresidents, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Sunday.
Seven of the resident cases were reported in people who list Fairbanks as their place of residence. One new case was reported in North Pole.
Anchorage again accounted for a large number of the new cases among residents, at 55. The other new cases were reported in Wasilla, Juneau, Soldotna, Willow, Chugiak, Douglas, Eagle River, Palmer, Big Lake, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Delta Junction, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
One of the two nonresident cases announced Sunday was of a person in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The location of the other nonresident case was listed as under investigation.
No new deaths were reported.
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 3,711 and the total number of nonresident cases is 762.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7575.