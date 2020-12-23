The COVID-19 virus brought 10 deaths and 429 new cases to Alaska on Tuesday, with 16 new cases in Fairbanks and one in North Pole.
Four of the 10 deaths were recent while six deaths happened over the past several months. Eight of these deaths happened in Anchorage, one in Mat-Su Borough and one to a man in his 40s living in Big Lake. The 10 deaths bring the toll to 193 deaths across the state.
The state also saw an uptick in case numbers, with 429 people testing positive across the state. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.66%.
Among the places with the highest number of new cases, Anchorage saw 179 new people who tested positive, Wasilla reported 83 cases, Kodiak 27, Palmer 20, Juneau 18, Eagle River 16, and Bethel 13.
There are 115 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six patients who are considered persons under investigation for a total of 121 COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators.
Vaccine update
As of Sunday, 5,674 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Alaska as reported to Alaska’s immunization information system. Similarly to the numbers of new cases and tests, the data on vaccine distribution is lagging behind the real-time situation, Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said Monday.
Distribution of the Moderna vaccine started this week.
Front-line health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are getting vaccinated now. Six pioneer homes in Alaska homes receive their vaccine supplies through the Pioneer Homes’ pharmacy and partnerships with Carrs/Safeway.
The Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home has vaccinated 19 staff and the Ketchikan Pioneer Home has administered vaccines to 20 staff as of Tuesday. In the Anchorage Pioneer Home, 112 elders and 60 staff members received vaccinations with no adverse reactions reported.
