A federal judge in Anchorage says she could rule as soon as today on a request by environmental groups to block the Trump administration from carrying out the first-ever lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The government is planning to hold the sale Wednesday morning.
It’s a major moment in a 40-year fight over whether to drill for oil in the northernmost slice of the refuge, called the coastal plain.
But looming over the sale are four lawsuits, filed by environmental organizations, tribal groups and a coalition of 15 states. In court documents, they argue that the Trump administration’s oil-leasing program for the refuge is rushed and legally flawed.
In three of the lawsuits, the groups are requesting a preliminary injunction.
They want U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason to stop the government from issuing any oil leases for the refuge, and from allowing any seismic work to explore for oil there until the broader lawsuits are resolved.
On Monday, Gleason heard arguments by videoconference on why she should — and shouldn’t — intervene.
Lawyers for The Audubon Society and three other environmental groups told Gleason that the Trump administration failed to comply with a series of environmental laws designed to protect the refuge and didn’t disclose the potential global-warming consequences of oil development.
They also said massive seismic trucks rolling across the tundra to search for oil this winter would harm the refuge. And, they argued, that if oil leases are issued, it’ll be harder for the government to ever reverse course.
“Those leases transfer rights,” said Earthjustice attorney Kate Glover. “It makes it difficult for BLM to change its mind and undo decisions later.”
On the other side Monday were lawyers for the federal government, the North Slope Borough, the Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. and oil and gas industry trade groups. They told Gleason that the lawsuits were premature. Even if a company got an oil lease, it would still need other approvals to develop the land, said Attorney Paul Turcke, with the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Issuance of an oil and gas lease does not have any direct effects on the environment, since it does not authorize drilling or any other ground-disturbing activities,” Turcke said.
Gleason said she aims to have a decision by the end of the day today.
Alaska’s Energy Desk is a collaboration between KTOO in Juneau, Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KUCB in Unalaska, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Fairbanks and KYUK in Bethel.