President Joe Biden’s transition team said in a statement just before the new president’s swearing-in Wednesday that he plans to impose a “temporary moratorium” on all oil and gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge immediately after taking office.
Biden’s move to slam the brakes on drilling in the northeast Alaska refuge is among a list of actions the new president is expected to immediately take to undo his predecessor’s legacy.
The moratorium would come a day after the Trump administration announced, in its final moments, that it had finalized nine 10-year leases for oil drilling in the northernmost slice of the refuge, known as the coastal plain.
Those leases are held by two small companies and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state-owned corporation.
A Biden official said the new administration will examine the validity of the recently issued leases and the legality of the process leading up to the sale.
Biden campaigned on “permanently protecting” the Arctic refuge and “reversing Trump’s attacks” on the area, but he had not released any specifics about his intentions before Wednesday.
Details about what, exactly, the moratorium entails have not yet been released. But Larry Persily, a longtime observer of the oil and gas industry in Alaska, said he doesn’t expect it to have immediate, sweeping impacts because there’s no work to stop yet.
“The leaseholders don’t have the financial wherewithal to pay for activity,” Persily said in an interview Wednesday. “They’ve got to find partners, they’ve got to come up with plans, they’ve got to go for permits, there’s got to be environmental reviews.”
‘A very good day’
Even without specifics, environmental groups and Indigenous Gwich’in leaders said the news gave them an overwhelming sense of relief.
“I thanked the creator,” said Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee and a longtime drilling opponent. “And I just sat on my couch and looked at my grandson and just cried. Everything I do is for our future generations.”
The Gwich’in live just outside the refuge and depend on the caribou that commonly give birth in the coastal plain.
They have long worked with environmental groups on an aggressive opposition campaign to oil drilling on the coastal plain, arguing that development would harm wildlife and the land — and exacerbate climate change in a place that’s already warming fast.
Demientieff described Wednesday as “a very good day” but said “the fight goes on.” The Gwich’in Steering Committee is behind one of four lawsuits that call on a federal judge to cancel the oil leases issued by the Trump administration.
“Permanent protection is what we are looking for,” Demientieff said.
Adam Kolton, executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, summed up opponents’ feelings another way, saying in a statement: “Our long national nightmare of environmental carnage ends today.”
‘I’m prepared to use every resource available to fight for Alaskans right to have a job’
Drilling booster Gov. Mike Dunleavy, however, was not pleased with Wednesday’s news. He blasted Biden for “making good on his promise to turn Alaska into a large national park.”
“I’m prepared to use every resource available to fight for Alaskans’ right to have a job, and have a future by taking advantage of every opportunity available to us,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
Even before Biden’s action, though, the refuge’s future as a source of oil and jobs was far from secure.
The Trump administration held the refuge’s first oil sale Jan. 6, following a 2017 decision by Congress to open the area to leasing.
But the sale drew little interest. No major oil companies bid on the leases; instead, two smaller companies each picked up a single lease, and the state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority picked up seven.
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker had pushed the state to bid on the leases, concerned that the oil industry wouldn’t show up to the sale.
Biden’s moratorium, Walker said Wednesday, came as “no surprise at all.”
He said he’s pleased the state now holds the leases, and believes that will give it more power in talks with the Biden administration about the refuge’s future.
“We will be at the table for whatever they do, which we would not be had we done nothing,” Walker said.
Andy Mack, a former natural resources commissioner under Walker, described the leases as “legally binding.”
If the Biden administration decides to ban oil drilling in the coastal plain, Mack said, it needs to figure out a way to compensate the state of Alaska, as well as two Indigenous-owned companies, Kaktovik Iñupiat Corp. and Arctic Slope Regional Corp., which would have all benefited financially from oil development on the land.
“This needs to be a value exchange,” Mack said. “There has to be something really, really significant placed on the table that we as a state can rely on.”
Alaska’s Energy Desk is a collaboration between KTOO in Juneau, Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KUCB in Unalaska, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Fairbanks and KYUK in Bethel.