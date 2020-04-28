Most Alaska USA credit union branches will reopen their lobbies on Wednesday, April 29. All of the branch locations have installed glass barriers for safe member and staff interactions, heightened cleaning procedures and will have someone on hand to ensure the health and safety of members. Most branches will be open at least five days a week.
Alaska USA operates four branches in Fairbanks and North Pole. Locations on Airport Way and the Old Steese Highway offer drive-up services. The location inside Fred Meyer West has been temporarily closed.
Drive-up locations will continue to offer expanded financial services. Members can also download the Alaska USA app and use it to pay bills, transfer money, deposit checks remotely and send money to family and friends.