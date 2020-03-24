The Alaska School Activities Association, which oversees sports and after-school activities on the high school level statewide, announced Monday that all spring 2020 events, championships, regular season contests and practices are canceled.
As reasons for the cancellations, a news release from the association cites Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Health Mandate 8.1, which closes public and private schools through May 1 and suspends all after school activities. ASAA also cited its bylaws and guidance from state health officials and guidance from the Department of Education and Early Development.
The decision affects All-State Art, esports, Solo and Ensemble, track and field, baseball and softball.