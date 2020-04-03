The Alaska Railroad has rescheduled its summer passenger trains in accordance with national health guidance regarding COVID-19.
The railroad announced Friday that its Aurora Winter Train is suspended through the rest of the winter season, which is set to end mid-May. Its Coastal Classic Train is scheduled to begin daily service on July 1, while its Denali Star Train begins northbound service on July 1 and daily bi-directional service July 2. The Glacier Discovery Train begins daily scheduled service on July 3.
The Hurricane Turn Train will run on May 7 and June 4, but will maintain state social distancing requirements. The train will begin Thursday through Monday summer service on July 2.
The schedule changes will not affect freight service. The Alaska Railroad is reaching out to passengers and tour operators who had bookings on the rescheduled trains to notify them and provide refunds.