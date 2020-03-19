Amid growing concerns regarding an outbreak of COVID-19, the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. announced Thursday that all public access to any of its buildings, including the more than 1,000 public housing units, is suspended until further notice.
“We’ve learned that a fourth Alaska community has individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. While none are believed to live in or have had contact in our housing, one of the most-effective repellents to the disease is social distancing,” said Bryan Butcher, Alaska Housing CEO/executive director.
“We know that many of the families who live in public housing were working part- or full-time. Schools have been canceled,” he said. “It’s important that our staff have the resources they need to respond to prospective client needs by telephone and email not only to prevent the spread of the illness but to demonstrate to residents that we take CDC’s guidance seriously and are concerned about their physical and emotional well-being, as well as those of our employees.”
No new appointments or walk-in traffic will be allowed for the foreseeable future. Alaska Housing will maintain staff to answer any questions from the public via email or telephone. Calls in the Anchorage area related to housing should be directed to 907-330-6100 and 800-478-2432 for the rest of the state. General inquiries can be made to 907-338-6100.