Three Alaska House members who represent some of the more remote areas of rural Alaska have sent a letter to Alaska’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. asking for the upcoming deadline for application for the REAL ID to be eased.
Reps. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel; Neal Foster, D-Nome; and John Lincoln, I-Kotzebue, sent the letter to Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Rep. Don Young on Monday.
“Many if not all our districts’ communities that have been awaiting mobile DMV services are the communities referenced in Health Alert 9.2,” the representatives wrote, referencing a recent state mandate urging the halt of non-essential travel. “Although the Real ID deadline is still seven months away, it is unclear if the DMV will be operating in a manner that will allow for identification card provision in remote areas before the federal deadline.”
The letter was also signed by House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham.