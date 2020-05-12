Two Alaska communities have received grants from Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska to help with their COVID-19 response.
In Utqiaġvik, Arctic Slope Native Association was awarded $25,000 for oxygen bottles in preparation to care for COVID-19 patients.
In Juneau, Bartlett Regional Hospital will receive $65,316 for a triage tent to help with COVID-19 response.
Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska established the time-limited grant program in late 2019 by providing $3 million to improve access to care in Alaska communities, according to a news release announcing the grant awards. The fund is administered by the Rasmuson Foundation and The Alaska Community Foundation.
Three health clinics in the Interior are among recipients of grant awards not directly related to the virus outbreak.
The Hughes Interior Health Clinic will receive $67,500 for clinic renovation. The Nikolai and McGrath health clinics will each receive $50,000 for a backup generator.
The grants were among 12 approved in a second round of awards. The second round of grants totaled more than $550,000, according to the news release.