The Army announced on Thursday a financial incentive to improve the quality of life for soldiers and families stationed in Alaska.
Soldiers assigned to Forts Wainwright and Greely or Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson will receive one-time payments of $1,000 to $4,000. This is one of a number of quality of life improvements being made following the release of a report that found an unusually high number of suicides occurred at Fort Wainwright in recent years.
“To encourage soldiers to volunteer for difficult-to-fill assignments and offset the costs of an initial assignment to Alaska, the Army has authorized Remote and Austere Conditions Assignment Incentive Pay for soldiers reporting to either Fort Wainwright, Fort Greely or Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson after Dec. 1, 2019,” an Army news release states.
The financial incentive will be distributed in a lump sum payment and is taxable. Incoming soldiers without dependents at forts Wainwright and Greely will receive a $2,000 payment. Those at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson will receive $1,000. Incoming soldiers with dependents at forts Wainwright and Greely will receive $4,000, and those at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson will receive $2,000.
The incentive is an initiative of the Alaska Quality of Life Task Force, a group made up of representatives from Army Sustainment Command, Installation Management Command, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of the Army.
“Quality of life” was among the factors relating to a recent increase in suicides on post, according to the conclusions of an epidemiological consultation report conducted last year. According to an executive summary of the report, which covers January 2014 through March 2019, there were 11 confirmed suicides of soldiers at Fort Wainwright. Five of those occurred between May 2018 and March 2019.
The Quality of Life Task Force traveled to Alaska in October 2019 to make an assessment and return with proposals for actions to be taken within their areas of expertise. Assignment incentive pay for incoming soldiers and families was one of the changes the task force recommended.
“Preparation for the Arctic winter includes car winterization, subzero-rated outdoor clothing, and insulated winter boots,” said Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, commanding general of U.S. Army Alaska, in the news release.. “These necessities are critical but expensive. The required winter gear and car winterization will facilitate outdoor activities increasing the emotional and physical well-being of our assigned soldiers and families.
“Approval of AIP (Assignment Incentive Pay) will drastically improve the quality of life for our Arctic Warriors and their families stationed in Alaska through acknowledgment of the challenging conditions and provide additional financial support while serving in the harsh and remote Arctic environment,” he said.
The incentive will not be paid retroactively beyond the 90-day limit, meaning only those soldiers who reported to Alaska on or after Dec. 1, 2019 will receive the extra money. Soldiers permanently assigned to Alaska may request the funds as long as they meet various eligibility criteria.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.