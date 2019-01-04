FAIRBANKS—For a few hundred Chinese tourists this month, the Denali National Park visit was demoted from an hourlong visitor center stop to a mere 15-minute photo opportunity at the roadside entrance sign because of the partial government shutdown.
Twilight bathes Fairbanks in shades of blue. Taken with an iPhone camera by Megan Royer, North Pole.
News-Miner / KUAC newscast
A partnership between the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and KUAC. Produced Monday through Friday.
FAIRBANKS — Eighty children at the Boys & Girls Club of Fairbanks enjoyed a happier holiday season, thanks to the Radiology Department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Sports
Food
White chicken chili is a fresher, lighter cousin of the thick red chili most of us know and love. Its appeal is not surprising because it is a healthier alternative and, when made well, packed with vibrant flavors and spiciness. All too often, however, this chili is lackluster.
Outdoors
CLEARY — The mountain grew taller and the valley got wider at a rapid — almost perceivable — pace as I watched the Fort Knox mining work from the new Gilmore Dome connecter trail here off the Steese Highway between Fox and Cleary Summit.
FAIRBANKS — It’s the same sad story. A certain topic, like literary pseudonyms, intrigues me, and before you know it I’m knee-deep in Bat Masterson and the “Maid of Buttermere.” Read more
